Spire Wealth Management Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,422,000. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,055,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,727,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 164,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 338,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after buying an additional 37,946 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.03. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $22.31.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.