Spire Wealth Management Sells 86 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 92,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,879,000 after purchasing an additional 30,568 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3,717.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period.

VXF opened at $154.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.43. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $150.13 and a 52 week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

