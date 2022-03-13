Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Short Interest Update

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 598,100 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the February 13th total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Splash Beverage Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Splash Beverage Group by 231.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 143,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 100,002 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splash Beverage Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Splash Beverage Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Splash Beverage Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SBEV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. 371,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,076,356. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Splash Beverage Group has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $6.72.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

