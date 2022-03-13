Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 333.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Splunk by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,444 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 489,134 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,603,000 after buying an additional 171,529 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 32,500 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,791 shares of the software company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPLK opened at $122.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 104.67% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $48,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,005 shares of company stock worth $239,773. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPLK. Mizuho cut their target price on Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.83.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

