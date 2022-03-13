Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPMT. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 9.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 276,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 23,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,012,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,181,000 after buying an additional 75,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $11.00 on Friday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $592.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Granite Point Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.