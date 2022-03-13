Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.
Uranium Energy stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.79. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.67 and a beta of 2.06.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on UEC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
About Uranium Energy (Get Rating)
Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.
