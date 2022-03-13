Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 16,427 Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,427 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the third quarter worth $4,513,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the third quarter worth $2,340,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the third quarter worth $225,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sphere 3D by 107.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANY opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.17. Sphere 3D Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of compute, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.