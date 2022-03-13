Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 39,526 Shares of Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,526 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.09% of Smart Sand worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SND. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Smart Sand by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 78,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Smart Sand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SND opened at $3.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. Smart Sand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $4.82.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 35.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SND shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Smart Sand in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Smart Sand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 167,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $315,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

