Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.
Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $82.73 on Friday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $82.54 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.52.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.
