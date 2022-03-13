Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $82.73 on Friday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $82.54 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.52.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

