State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -235.29%.

In related news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

