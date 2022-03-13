Statera BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:STAB) Short Interest Down 56.4% in February

Statera BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:STAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the February 13th total of 154,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 582,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of STAB stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25. Statera BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $7.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Statera BioPharma by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 42,030 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Statera BioPharma by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 17,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Statera BioPharma by 517.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Statera BioPharma by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 53,078 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Statera BioPharma by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 91,837 shares during the period. 4.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Statera Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, neutropenia/anemia, emerging viruses and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body’s immune system and restore homeostasis. Its proprietary product toll-like receptor (TLR) agonists in the biopharmaceutical industry with TLR4 and TLR9 antagonists, and the TLR5 agonists, Entolimod and GP532 have applications in mitigation of radiation injury and neutropenia an anemia.

