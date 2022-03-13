Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Receives $51.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

STZHF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stelco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Stelco from C$64.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of STZHF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,526. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.38. Stelco has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $40.33.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

