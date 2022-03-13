Stellar (XLM) Trading Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 13th. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $4.35 billion and $259.15 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stellar has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00235487 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.84 or 0.00177920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00045359 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000988 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00025627 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,788,103 coins and its circulating supply is 24,587,653,244 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

