STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in STERIS by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,288,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $876,113,000 after purchasing an additional 134,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,569,000 after purchasing an additional 82,226 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in STERIS by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,525,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,602,000 after purchasing an additional 137,119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in STERIS by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,322,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,803,000 after acquiring an additional 57,646 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 884,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,594,000 after acquiring an additional 311,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STE. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,491 shares of company stock worth $8,247,469. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE stock opened at $218.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.70 and a beta of 0.65. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $179.26 and a 1 year high of $248.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.13.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 59.52%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

