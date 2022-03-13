Stifel Nicolaus Increases Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Price Target to C$1.30

Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.10 to C$1.30 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Pine Cliff Energy stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.78.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

