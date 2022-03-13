StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

FSFG stock opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $179.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.02. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $29.98.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Equities research analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Savings Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 200.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 1,239.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

