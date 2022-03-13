StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
GSIT opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.00. GSI Technology has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $7.94.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%.
About GSI Technology (Get Rating)
GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GSI Technology (GSIT)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.