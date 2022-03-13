StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSIT opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.00. GSI Technology has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $7.94.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 32.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of GSI Technology by 114.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 15,362 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the second quarter worth about $916,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GSI Technology by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 171,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of GSI Technology by 21.2% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

