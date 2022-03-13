StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of LEJU opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Leju has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $3.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leju stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Leju were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

