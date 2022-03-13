StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profire Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Dawson James raised their target price on shares of Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.58 million, a PE ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 26.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

