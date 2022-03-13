StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profire Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Dawson James raised their target price on shares of Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.58 million, a PE ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 1.19.
About Profire Energy (Get Rating)
Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.
