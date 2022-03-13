StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Townsquare Media stock opened at $12.31 on Thursday. Townsquare Media has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.21). Townsquare Media had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 59.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Townsquare Media will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Townsquare Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Townsquare Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 1,617.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

About Townsquare Media (Get Rating)

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.