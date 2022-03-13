StockNews.com Begins Coverage on UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UTSI opened at $0.74 on Thursday. UTStarcom has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.15% of UTStarcom as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

