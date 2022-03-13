StockNews.com Begins Coverage on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VTVT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of vTv Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

Shares of VTVT stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of -1.57.

In other vTv Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman sold 87,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 1,575.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 34,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

