StockNews.com Downgrades Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) to Sell

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AHH. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.
Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $14.82 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHH. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,196,000 after buying an additional 124,174 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 37,553 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 25.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.81% of the company’s stock.
About Armada Hoffler Properties
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.
