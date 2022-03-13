StockNews.com Downgrades Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) to Sell

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AHH. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $14.82 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 4.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHH. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,196,000 after buying an additional 124,174 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 37,553 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 25.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

