StockNews.com Downgrades Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) to Sell

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

NYSE:GSBD opened at $19.32 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SP Asset Management increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.