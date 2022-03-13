StockNews.com Downgrades Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) to Sell

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.
NYSE:GSBD opened at $19.32 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.34.
Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)
Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.