StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BPTH. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Path from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

NASDAQ BPTH opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.68. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $10.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Bio-Path in the second quarter worth $81,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bio-Path by 1,525.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Path during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bio-Path by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Path (Get Rating)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.