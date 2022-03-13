StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BPTH. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Path from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.
NASDAQ BPTH opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.68. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $10.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45.
About Bio-Path (Get Rating)
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.
