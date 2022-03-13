StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemung Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG opened at $46.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $215.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Denise V. Gonick sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $36,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 142.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the second quarter valued at about $302,000. 36.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.