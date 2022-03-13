StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CVV opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59. CVD Equipment has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $6.37. The company has a market cap of $27.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVV. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVD Equipment by 20.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,726,000. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVD Equipment Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.