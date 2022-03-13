StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10. Euro Tech has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $3.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Euro Tech during the second quarter worth $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Euro Tech during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Euro Tech by 88.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 82,973 shares in the last quarter. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

