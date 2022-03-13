StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Sypris Solutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Shares of SYPR stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 50.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYPR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.