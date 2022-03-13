StockNews.com Upgrades Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to Buy

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FAST. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Fastenal stock opened at $53.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.30. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

