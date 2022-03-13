StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC initiated coverage on StorageVault Canada in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

OTCMKTS:SVAUF remained flat at $$5.49 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $5.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0028 per share. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

