Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,521 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $703,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 177,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB opened at $44.46 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.58 and a 12-month high of $45.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.71.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.