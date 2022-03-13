Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.13% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,958,000 after buying an additional 31,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 649,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after buying an additional 114,545 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after buying an additional 67,372 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

