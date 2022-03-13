Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,609,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,864 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,497,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,803 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $561,142,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,178,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,685,000 after acquiring an additional 404,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,895,000 after acquiring an additional 191,822 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $134.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.00. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

