Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 288 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 105.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 113.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,636,000 after acquiring an additional 399,310 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 385.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 176,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,930,000 after acquiring an additional 140,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares during the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $197.67 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.94 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.46 and its 200 day moving average is $254.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.79.

Biogen Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.