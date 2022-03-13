Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on STRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STRT opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $153.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Strattec Security has a 1 year low of $31.89 and a 1 year high of $57.95.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29. Strattec Security had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Strattec Security will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristides Capital LLC increased its holdings in Strattec Security by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 37,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 7.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 597,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,227,000 after acquiring an additional 40,252 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 160.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the fourth quarter worth $1,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

About Strattec Security (Get Rating)

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.