Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SDIG. B. Riley lowered their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Compass Point upped their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.25.

Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.86. Stronghold Digital Mining has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $35.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $20,748,000. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth $8,936,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth $7,904,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth $7,402,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth $6,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

