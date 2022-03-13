Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SMIH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the February 13th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMIH opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. Summit Healthcare Acquisition has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $9.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,700,000. LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 400,508 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 645,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 422,056 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition by 2,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 593,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 572,555 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,092,000.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

