Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Short Interest Up 104.3% in February

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Suncorp Group stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,258. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. Suncorp Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

