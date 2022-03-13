Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.40 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) will report $35.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full-year sales of $117.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $122.75 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $162.86 million, with estimates ranging from $152.40 million to $173.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sunlight Financial.

A number of analysts have commented on SUNL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunlight Financial by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

SUNL stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $4.25. 478,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,940. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. Sunlight Financial has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $11.30.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

