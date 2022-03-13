Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target to $11.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.
NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $10.98 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.55.
Ballard Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
