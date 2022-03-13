Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target to $11.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $10.98 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 10,023.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

