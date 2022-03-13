T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

TMUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.35.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $124.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.