Talis Biomedical (TLIS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Talis Biomedical to post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLIS opened at $1.70 on Friday. Talis Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $18.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72.

Several brokerages have commented on TLIS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talis Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Talis Biomedical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Talis Biomedical by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 35,635 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Talis Biomedical by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

