Talis Biomedical (TLIS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Talis Biomedical to post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:TLIS opened at $1.70 on Friday. Talis Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $18.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72.
Several brokerages have commented on TLIS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talis Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Talis Biomedical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.
Talis Biomedical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Talis Biomedical (TLIS)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Talis Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talis Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.