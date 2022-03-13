Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Short Interest Update

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 194,700 shares, a growth of 390.4% from the February 13th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,462,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLOFF opened at $0.61 on Friday. Talon Metals has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50.

Get Talon Metals alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Talon Metals in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Talon Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of minerals. It holds interests in the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt and Trairão iron projects. The company was founded on April 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.