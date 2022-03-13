Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 97.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 60,700 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 11.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1,120.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 117,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,651. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.77 and a 200 day moving average of $54.60. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -622.76 and a beta of 2.66. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $72.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,272.61%.

About Targa Resources (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.