Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) will report $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.85. Target reported earnings of $3.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full-year earnings of $14.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $14.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $15.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.30 to $16.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.05.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT traded down $7.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,040,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,825. The stock has a market cap of $99.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.47. Target has a fifty-two week low of $176.68 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

