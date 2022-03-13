Target (NYSE:TGT) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

TGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $274.05.

TGT opened at $206.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.57 and a 200 day moving average of $233.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target has a fifty-two week low of $176.68 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Target will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 111.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

