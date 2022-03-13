Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Lifted to Buy at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $3.38 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TGB. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.04.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 2.21. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 13.48%. Research analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGB. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 775,498 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 172,922 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,051 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 32,311 shares during the period. 20.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

