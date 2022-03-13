TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the February 13th total of 9,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TBSA opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. TB SA Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $244,000. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

