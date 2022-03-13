TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Gap Down to $7.79

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.79, but opened at $7.53. TechnipFMC shares last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 39,580 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 373.50 and a beta of 1.95.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth $53,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

